Millennium Management LLC Sells 284,321 Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 284,321 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.01% of Cognyte Software worth $13,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CGNT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush cut Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.87.

Shares of CGNT stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.99 million and a PE ratio of 361.67. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $33.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average of $19.36.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. Cognyte Software had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

