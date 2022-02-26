MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,046 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 17.5% in the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 98,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 14,597 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,019,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,518,000 after purchasing an additional 765,470 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter worth approximately $899,000. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of PLUG opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.00. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $53.10.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.31.

Plug Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.