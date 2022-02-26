MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $87.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.40 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.38.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.22%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

