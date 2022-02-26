MML Investors Services LLC Increases Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.27.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXP opened at $123.46 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $99.10 and a one year high of $128.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 123.66%.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

