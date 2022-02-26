Mohit Singh Sells 5,360 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $82,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, November 30th, Mohit Singh sold 376,717 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $10,992,602.06.

QS opened at $15.35 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a current ratio of 42.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average is $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 10.22.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at $412,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter valued at about $269,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 82.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 62,040 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 128.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 607,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,777,000 after acquiring an additional 341,233 shares in the last quarter. 21.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

QuantumScape Company Profile (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

