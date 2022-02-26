Mohit Singh Sells 5,360 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $82,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 30th, Mohit Singh sold 376,717 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $10,992,602.06.

QS opened at $15.35 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a current ratio of 42.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average is $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 10.22.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at $412,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter valued at about $269,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 82.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 62,040 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 128.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 607,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,777,000 after acquiring an additional 341,233 shares in the last quarter. 21.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

