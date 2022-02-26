Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) PT Raised to $51.00 at Morgan Stanley

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.63% from the company’s current price.

TAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.70.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

TAP opened at $52.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,003,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,439,000 after acquiring an additional 719,698 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 877,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,680,000 after buying an additional 160,173 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage (Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.