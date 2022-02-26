Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 288.13 ($3.92).

MONY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.22) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.54) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.74) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 235 ($3.20) to GBX 240 ($3.26) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

MONY traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) on Monday, hitting GBX 207.80 ($2.83). The company had a trading volume of 1,089,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,712. The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.20. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 1 year low of GBX 182.60 ($2.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 311 ($4.23). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 205.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 218.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is a positive change from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.19%.

In other news, insider Robin Freestone bought 51,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 194 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of £99,304.72 ($135,053.34).

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

