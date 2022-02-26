Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

MNST traded up $4.22 on Friday, hitting $84.57. 5,836,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,325. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.46 and its 200-day moving average is $90.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Monster Beverage by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.15.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

