Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 31,683 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 104.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,683 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 37.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,466,000 after purchasing an additional 897,298 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 21.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,696,000 after purchasing an additional 745,157 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Novartis by 3,631.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 723,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,201,000 after buying an additional 704,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 24.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,068,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,168,000 after buying an additional 401,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,745,000 after buying an additional 342,603 shares during the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $87.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.25 and a 200-day moving average of $85.74. The stock has a market cap of $196.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.34 and a 52-week high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 48.04%.

Novartis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

