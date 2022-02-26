Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 66,500 Shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Geospace Technologies were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Geospace Technologies by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 318,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 216,700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Geospace Technologies by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Geospace Technologies by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 31,955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GEOS opened at $5.64 on Friday. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $11.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.42.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Gary D. Owens bought 13,982 shares of Geospace Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $76,481.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

