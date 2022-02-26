Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $92.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.87 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.99. The company has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

