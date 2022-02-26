Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 133.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,575 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 75.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the second quarter valued at $51,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 11.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

QGEN opened at $50.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. QIAGEN has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QGEN shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

