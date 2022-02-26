Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,330,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,496,000 after acquiring an additional 231,564 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,877,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,409,000 after acquiring an additional 54,089 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,861 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,686,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,749,000 after acquiring an additional 349,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,964,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,969 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday.

IRM stock opened at $48.67 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.36%.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,875.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,722 shares of company stock worth $4,600,071. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

