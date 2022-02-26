Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 102.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,608 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Plains GP by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Plains GP in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -49.68 and a beta of 2.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -327.27%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.94.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

