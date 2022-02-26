Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 48,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 72,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG opened at $39.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.42 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 115.87%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

