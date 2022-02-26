Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ABB by 1,056.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,635 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in ABB by 187.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,196,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,548 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ABB by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,501,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,843,000 after purchasing an additional 676,372 shares during the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ABB in the third quarter worth about $11,531,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ABB by 21.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,542,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,463,000 after purchasing an additional 273,011 shares during the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABB opened at $33.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day moving average is $35.68. The company has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.04. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.99. ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABB shares. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.12.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

