Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $244.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.49. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $175.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.48 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 92.04% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHDN. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

