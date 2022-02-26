Morgan Stanley Buys 250,075 Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,333,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $37,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 8,586 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 475,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 33,774 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 57,858 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,878,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,159,000 after buying an additional 36,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 256.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 64,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 46,532 shares in the last quarter.

MFS Charter Income Trust stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.

MFS Charter Income Trust Profile (Get Rating)

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

