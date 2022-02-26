Morgan Stanley Buys 66,817 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,817 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Capri worth $36,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Capri by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Capri in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Capri by 838.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of Capri stock opened at $68.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.34. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $44.25 and a one year high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CPRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, OTR Global cut Capri to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.05.

In related news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,271 shares of company stock valued at $5,955,451 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Capri (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.