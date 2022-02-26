Morgan Stanley Has $36.59 Million Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 144,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of AGCO worth $36,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 116.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,771,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,776 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 11.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,567,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,552,000 after buying an additional 261,775 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AGCO by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,766,000 after buying an additional 18,943 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AGCO by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,747,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,795,000 after buying an additional 126,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in AGCO by 13.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,141,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,806,000 after buying an additional 132,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $118.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.63 and a 200-day moving average of $124.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $108.56 and a 52-week high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.45.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

AGCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.