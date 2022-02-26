Morgan Stanley Increases Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Price Target to $37.00

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.56.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.05.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,900,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,618,000 after purchasing an additional 282,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Organon & Co. by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,358,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,971,000 after acquiring an additional 340,838 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Organon & Co. by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,770,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,703,000 after acquiring an additional 874,794 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Organon & Co. by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,387,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,839,000 after acquiring an additional 614,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Organon & Co. by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,298,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,652 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

