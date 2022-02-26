Morgan Stanley Lowers Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $64.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

Asana stock opened at $54.10 on Thursday. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The business had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Asana will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,003,733 shares of company stock worth $511,613,282 and have sold 112,440 shares worth $7,677,921. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,394,000 after buying an additional 903,307 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,513,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,491,000 after buying an additional 348,784 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,915,000 after buying an additional 1,137,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,043,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,373,000 after buying an additional 335,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,786,000 after purchasing an additional 67,878 shares in the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

