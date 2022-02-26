Morgan Stanley Lowers Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $122.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.81.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $84.69 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.93 and a 200 day moving average of $95.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 9.4% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 151,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $2,541,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 117.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,558,000 after purchasing an additional 156,814 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 28.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment (Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.