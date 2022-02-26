Morgan Stanley Lowers Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $122.00

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.81.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $84.69 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.93 and a 200 day moving average of $95.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 9.4% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 151,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $2,541,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 117.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,558,000 after purchasing an additional 156,814 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 28.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment (Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.