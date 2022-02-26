Morgan Stanley Raises National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target to $60.00

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NSA. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.78.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $59.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 67.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.38.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 204.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

