Morgan Stanley Trims Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Target Price to €13.00

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €14.00 ($15.91) to €13.00 ($14.77) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eutelsat Communications from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS EUTLF opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Eutelsat Communications has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.65.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

