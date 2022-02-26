Morgan Stanley Trims Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Target Price to 900.00

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from 1,000.00 to 900.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on DNNGY. Barclays raised shares of Ørsted A/S from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ørsted A/S from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Ørsted A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a 760.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ørsted A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a 720.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $793.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNNGY opened at $39.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average of $43.55. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $56.91.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

