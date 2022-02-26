Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 13,499 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,499 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.26, for a total transaction of $3,580,744.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of MORN opened at $281.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $300.17 and a 200-day moving average of $293.92. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $219.85 and a one year high of $350.21. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 63.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.29%.
Morningstar Company Profile (Get Rating)
Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.
