Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 13,499 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,499 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.26, for a total transaction of $3,580,744.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MORN opened at $281.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $300.17 and a 200-day moving average of $293.92. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $219.85 and a one year high of $350.21. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 63.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after acquiring an additional 35,191 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 35,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,129,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

