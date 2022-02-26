MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $155.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.31% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MSA Safety Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. The company’s core product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, handheld gas detection instruments, industrial and fire service head protection products and fall protection devices. It serves a broad range of industries, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, construction, mining and general industry. MSA Safety Inc., formerly known as Mine Safety Appliances Company, is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Sidoti upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $138.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.64 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.82 and its 200 day moving average is $149.11. MSA Safety has a 1 year low of $129.46 and a 1 year high of $172.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.38. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MSA Safety will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $3,777,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSA. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

