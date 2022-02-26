M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 53.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 696.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at $34,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at $62,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.81.

NYSE:MTB opened at $183.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $128.46 and a 1-year high of $186.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.28.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

