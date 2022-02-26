Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF comprises about 3.6% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $9,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,632,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,498,000 after purchasing an additional 599,615 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 98.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 780,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,997,000 after purchasing an additional 387,268 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 38.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 941,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,372,000 after purchasing an additional 260,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,890,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,066,000 after purchasing an additional 252,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,685,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,201,000 after purchasing an additional 198,817 shares during the last quarter.

AMLP stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.22. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

