Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Has $6.40 Million Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Lennar accounts for 2.5% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 2.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Lennar by 165.2% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth $29,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth $668,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth $1,062,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEN. UBS Group began coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Lennar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.53.

LEN stock opened at $90.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.25 and a 200-day moving average of $102.65.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 10.50%.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

