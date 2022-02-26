Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) PT Lowered to €330.00

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €335.00 ($380.68) to €330.00 ($375.00) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €232.00 ($263.64) to €241.00 ($273.86) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.50.

Shares of MURGY opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $32.73.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

