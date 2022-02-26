Myanmar Investments International (LON:MIL) Trading Down 14.3%

Myanmar Investments International Limited (LON:MIL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 14.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00). 639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 70,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.36. The company has a market cap of £114,324.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46.

Myanmar Investments International Company Profile (LON:MIL)

Myanmar Investments International Limited is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in investments in start-up, expansion capital, and buyouts stages. The firm prefers to invest in equity, quasi-equity or debt instruments. Its investments are classified into core holdings and financial holdings.

