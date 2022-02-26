Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) to report $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.05. Myriad Genetics reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $160.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MYGN traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.69. 403,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,764. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 1.56. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 209.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

