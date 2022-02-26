Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Sets New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $57.75 and last traded at $59.06, with a volume of 6546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.76.

The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. Natera’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share.

NTRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Natera to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.91.

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $289,860.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $39,897.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,465 shares of company stock worth $7,144,846. 10.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Natera by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 148.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.09 and a 200 day moving average of $97.09. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.82.

Natera Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

