National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 179 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Realty Income by 64.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,356 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 502.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,450,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,684 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,371,951,000 after purchasing an additional 752,201 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 440.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 686,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,538,000 after purchasing an additional 559,566 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Realty Income by 15.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,610,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,983,000 after purchasing an additional 479,511 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on O. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of O stock opened at $67.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 234.92%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

