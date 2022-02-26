National Asset Management Inc. Has $499,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in General Mills by 156.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,956,000 after buying an additional 3,658,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in General Mills by 51.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 587,787.1% in the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,552,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,843,000 after buying an additional 1,551,758 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in General Mills by 277.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,403,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,952,000 after buying an additional 1,031,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in General Mills by 19.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,669,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,348,000 after buying an additional 748,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.22.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.60. The company has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.31 and a 1 year high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

