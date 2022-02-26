National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,464 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 219.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 289,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,256,000 after buying an additional 199,056 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,036,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1,845.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 681,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,285,000 after acquiring an additional 646,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1,235.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 762,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,826,000 after acquiring an additional 705,704 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 69,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

SCCO stock opened at $68.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.03. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.92 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.04%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCCO. Wolfe Research started coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.42.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

