National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 324.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $53.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.62. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.87 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67.

