National Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,342 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 79,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 526.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,245,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,827 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 485,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,441,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

NUAN stock opened at $55.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.16. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -616.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.14). Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 139,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $7,755,335.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 163,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $9,027,418.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,304,792 shares of company stock worth $71,820,057 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

