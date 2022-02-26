National Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,239 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% during the third quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 137,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,775,000 after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 7.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 357,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NET opened at $109.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.60 and its 200-day moving average is $138.01. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $221.64.

Several analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.98.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.04, for a total transaction of $3,140,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $1,869,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 626,197 shares of company stock valued at $76,355,719. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

