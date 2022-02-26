National Bank Financial Comments on Stantec Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stantec in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Stantec and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$74.77.

STN stock opened at C$63.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.11 billion and a PE ratio of 35.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$48.83 and a 1 year high of C$73.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$67.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$65.83.

In other Stantec news, Director Valentino Dimanno sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.17, for a total value of C$355,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,445,178.02. Also, Director Robert Harold Seager sold 8,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.16, for a total transaction of C$621,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$542,310.36. Insiders sold 45,818 shares of company stock worth $3,230,328 over the last 90 days.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

