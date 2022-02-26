National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.91.

GOLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James set a $27.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

NYSE GOLD opened at $22.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.35. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $25.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.31.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,771 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 1,424.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 989,344 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $20,459,000 after purchasing an additional 924,449 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,843,763 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $79,490,000 after acquiring an additional 542,723 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 137,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 72,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,043,238 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $228,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,910 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

