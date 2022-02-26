National Healthcare (NYSE:NHC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Healthcare (NYSE:NHC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE NHC opened at $66.46 on Tuesday. National Healthcare has a 12-month low of $61.98 and a 12-month high of $79.73.

Get National Healthcare alerts:

About National Healthcare (Get Rating)

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.