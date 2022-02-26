National Pension Service Acquires 891 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.17% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $34,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,997,000 after buying an additional 190,399 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,450,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,379,000 after purchasing an additional 818,513 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,601,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,724,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,316,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,820,000 after purchasing an additional 21,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,138,000 after acquiring an additional 258,733 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $105.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.87. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.29 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.03.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The business’s revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.78.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

