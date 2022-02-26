National Pension Service Lowers Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

National Pension Service lessened its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,983 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 18,438 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of Best Buy worth $37,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,177 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,668 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,096,882 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $126,119,000 after purchasing an additional 147,460 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 172,240 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $19,804,000 after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $95.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.28.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. Best Buy’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

