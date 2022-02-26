National Pension Service Raises Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

National Pension Service grew its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.10% of Datadog worth $44,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Datadog by 36.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,577,000 after buying an additional 5,600,262 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,100,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Datadog by 1,886.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,258,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,870 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $161,196,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,442,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,225,000 after purchasing an additional 992,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.72, for a total value of $26,580,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $725,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 718,870 shares of company stock valued at $113,395,139. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $161.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.35. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

