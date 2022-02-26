National Pension Service Sells 17,177 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

National Pension Service lessened its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,177 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $42,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODFL stock opened at $303.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.77 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $317.75 and its 200 day moving average is $317.30. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

