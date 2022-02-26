National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.010-$3.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE NNN traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.05. 911,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,010. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.53.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded National Retail Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

