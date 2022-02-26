National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.010-$3.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE NNN traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.05. 911,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,010. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.53.
National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded National Retail Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.56.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
National Retail Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.