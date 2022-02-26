National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $40.86

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.86 and last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.54.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 144.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,330,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,144,000 after buying an additional 2,037,833 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,400,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,416,000 after buying an additional 1,377,056 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,767,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,353,000 after buying an additional 1,185,385 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,981,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,113,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,862,000 after buying an additional 935,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

